CCTV images released after elderly woman robbed by two men in Luton
It happened on Dunstable Road on Thursday, May 9 at around 12.40pm when an elderly woman and her friend were using the cashpoint. Two men who’d been at the bus stop approached her, shouted at her to enter her PIN then watched while she did. One then took the card.
Members of the public confronted the pair but they walked off. Ten minutes later, one of the men used the card to take cash from the Esso filling station cashpoint in Dunstable Road.
He talked to a member of the public who was also using the machine. The police say they would like to speak to this person and are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.
The two men are described as Asian, one might have had facial hair and was wearing a grey jacket. The other had a dark jacket and trousers and was wearing a baseball cap.
They have also released these images of men they want to talk to. A spokesperson said: “Do these men look familiar? We think they might be able to help with information about a robbery which took place at the Tesco Express cashpoint. We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online with the reference number 40/25015/24.