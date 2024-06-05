Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV images have been released after two men stole an elderly woman’s bank card and used it to withdraw cash in Luton.

It happened on Dunstable Road on Thursday, May 9 at around 12.40pm when an elderly woman and her friend were using the cashpoint. Two men who’d been at the bus stop approached her, shouted at her to enter her PIN then watched while she did. One then took the card.

Members of the public confronted the pair but they walked off. Ten minutes later, one of the men used the card to take cash from the Esso filling station cashpoint in Dunstable Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He talked to a member of the public who was also using the machine. The police say they would like to speak to this person and are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Police want to speak to these men. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The two men are described as Asian, one might have had facial hair and was wearing a grey jacket. The other had a dark jacket and trousers and was wearing a baseball cap.

They have also released these images of men they want to talk to. A spokesperson said: “Do these men look familiar? We think they might be able to help with information about a robbery which took place at the Tesco Express cashpoint. We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory.”