CCTV images released after off-duty policeman attacked while trying to stop Luton robbery

CCTV images of the men police want to speak to. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

CCTV images of two people have been released by police after an off-duty policeman was injured while trying to stop a robbery in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men armed with a large knife or machete robbed the victim of his moped just outside the Luton Point in George Street at around 1.10pm on Saturday (November 2).

An off-duty police officer tried to intervene but was attacked before the two men fled the scene – one on their moped and the other on the victim’s stolen moped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer, a PC from the Metropolitan Police Service, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries to his arms and chest. Bedfordshire Police say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Now police have released these images of two men they want to speak to.

Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor said: “We are continuing a thorough investigation into the circumstances behind the original robbery of a moped and the subsequent attack on a police officer, and have resources dedicated to this as a priority.

“We have numerous witnesses to the incident and we have released CCTV images in the hope that someone may recognise the people or vehicles pictured and come forward with information. We are particularly keen to speak with a female witness who spoke with the off-duty officer immediately after the incident and would encourage her to get in contact with us immediately.

“Finally, we would urge the people responsible to hand themselves in to their nearest police station.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Schubert.