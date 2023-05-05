CCTV images released after ‘sentimental’ jewellery stolen from Luton home
These men may have information that could help Bedfordshire Police
CCTV images have been released after two men stole sentimental jewellery from a property in Luton.
At around 1pm on Friday, April 21, offenders forced open a window in a property on Limbury Road. They searched for valuables and took jewellery but fled after they were disturbed by the victim’s son who returned home.
Bedfordshire Police officers now want to speak with the men pictured who they believe may have information that will assist the investigation.
Detective Constable Pawel Karpinski, investigating, said: “The burglars stole jewellery which had great sentimental value to the owner.
“Burglary has a big impact on victims. It isn’t only the loss of personal belonging but the violation of someone being in your home, and it can be incredibly scary to catch offenders in the act.”
Anyone who can identify the men pictured or have information about the incident is asked to contact DC Karpinkski via the online reporting tool here or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/21110/23.