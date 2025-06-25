CCTV images released as police investigate stabbing outside Luton train station
Police have shared CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to about a stabbing outside Luton train station.
A man was stabbed and taken to hospital just after 9.40am on June 10 at the station.
The Luton Community Policing Team said: “We would like to speak to them as we believe they may be able to assist with our investigation into a stabbing incident.
“Anyone who recognises the individual or has information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 40/32634/25.”