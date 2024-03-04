News you can trust since 1891
CCTV images released by police after attempted robbery in Toddington

The police hope the images jog someone’s memory
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:22 GMT
Do you know these men? Picture: Beds PoliceDo you know these men? Picture: Beds Police
Police in Toddington have released these CCTV images after an attempted robbery in the village.

The incident happened over a month ago on February 3 in Toddington High Street, but Bedfordshire Police have now released the CCTV images, saying: “We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory who was in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online and quote ref 40/9511/24.