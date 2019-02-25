CCTV issued by police after armed robbery in Luton

Police investigating an armed robbery in Luton have released CCTV images.

At around 6.10pm on Friday, February 8, two men entered SR Newsagents in Stockingstone Road and threatened the shop keeper with what is believed to have been a gun, before stealing various items from the shop.

CCTV issued by police after armed robbery

The two men were both wearing balaclavas.

One was described as around 6’2” and slim, and the second was described as 5’2”.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, investigating, said: “We will not tolerate people using violence and weapons to intimidate others, and we are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to get in touch so we can find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 40/8019/19.