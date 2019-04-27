CCTV released after burglary at Luton County Court

Officers investigating a burglary in Luton County Court on Wednesday (April 24) have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

At around 7pm, someone gained access to the County Court on the fourth floor of Cresta House in Alma Street.

Luton County Court CCTV

A window was smashed using a brick and a door was forced open. Various rooms in the building were searched.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, investigating, said: “I would like to speak to the person in the CCTV as I believe he may have vital information that could help my investigation. I would like anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with me.”

If you have any information please call DC Knight on 101, quoting reference number 40/23559/19. Alternatively report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.