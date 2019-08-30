CCTV released after shots fired in Luton

CCTV images have been revealed after shots were fired in Luton.

Beds Police is appealing for information after the shots were fired in Humberstone Road in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28.

CCTV

At around 2.20am, a property was shot at, with the offenders believed to be in a black hatchback vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but damage was caused to the front of the property.

Detective Constable Ian Williams, from the force’s Boson team, said: “Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt as the occupants of the property were asleep in bed. At this time we are trying to identify those responsible and the reason that this occurred.

"As part of our ongoing enquiries we’re asking for any information the public may have to assist this investigation, and get a deadly firearm off the streets.”

CCTV

Officers are asking anyone who has any information to call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or to visit crimestoppers.org. Crimestoppers does not record personal details, and doesn’t need to take names.

Boson is a dedicated team which tackles gun and gang-related criminality across the county. In the past month alone, the team has recovered 14 guns linked directly to drug dealing gangs and organised crime groups.

Anyone with any information can also call 101