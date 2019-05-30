CCTV released after teenager chased by knife-wielding gang in High Town

Police are investigating after a teenager was chased by a gang-of-three carrying knives in High Town.

On Monday, May 6, at around 10.20pm, the teen was chased by the trio in Hartley Road, Luton, who are believed to have been carrying knives.

CCTV

Bedfordshire Police released the CCTV in a bid to identify the people in the footage, in order to assist the investigation.

DI Aaron Kiff said: “We believe the people in this footage have information which is key to our enquiries, and could help us establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The CCTV is good quality, and therefore I’m hopeful that someone will recognise one of the people.

“This is a disturbing incident which must have been scary for the victim, and therefore it’s important we do all we can to find the people responsible.

"I would like to stress that we don’t believe there is any wider threat to the public as a result of this incident. We believe the victim and the people responsible were known to each other.”

To report information anonymously, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111. You can also report information at www.crimestoppers-uk.org - your IP address and location are not tracked by Crimestoppers.

Alternatively call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 40/25842/19, or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.