CCTV released to trace man who may be victim of ‘unusual’ Luton altercation

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an “unusual” incident in Luton yesterday (Thursday).

At around 3.50pm there was an altercation involving a group of men in Ross Close.

CCTV.

Officers attended and an investigation has been launched. One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the incident and have released an image of a man they’re keen to trace who they believe may have been the victim.

Detective Inspector Grant Maxted said: “This was an unusual incident and we’re still piecing together exactly what has taken place so it is really important we can trace the man in the photo and I’d appeal to anyone who recognises him to contact us – and we can then ensure he is safe and well.

“We’d also like to urge the man himself to get in touch with us and I want to reassure him that he is not in any trouble with the police.

CCTV.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation in Ross Court yesterday afternoon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Brigsteer or via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre. People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.