Challney High School for Boys say 'no 'current students' involved in fatal stabbing

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, released a statement on its website today.

A spokesman said: "We are saddened to learn of a tragic incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in Stoneygate Road, near the school building.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this time. We understand that no current school students were involved in the incident.

"While Bedfordshire police do believe this was an isolated incident, community officers will be patrolling the area to give reassurance to residents and our school community.

"They are encouraging anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of their officers who will be happy to help.