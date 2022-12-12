Check out the latest crimes in your area

More than 1,530 crimes were recorded in Luton in November according to official figures.

For Dunstable, 280 crimes were recorded and in Houghton Regis there were around 190, including two murders.

In Luton there were 118 assaults with injury reported alongside nine cases of assault with intent to cause serious harm. There were 12 assaults on police officers. Ten cases of blackmail were reported and 12 cases of coercive or controlling behaviour. There were 47 cases of harassment reported and four cases of kidnapping. Malicious communications accounted for 47 cases and there were two cases of modern slavery reported.

There were also 44 sexual offences reported and almost 40 cases of stalking.

In Dunstable there were 33 cases of assault causing harm or intending to cause serious harm, and one case of causing death or serious injury by dangerous driving. There were 20 cases of malicious communications or obscene publications. There were also two cases of theft of mail reported.

In Houghton Regis there were 19 cases of assaults causing injury and one case of attempted murder. There was one case of endangering life recorded on November 28, and one case of kidnapping. There was one case of threats to kill and another of violent disorder on November 13.

In Toddington there were around 50 crimes reported, which includes some for the M1 services at Toddington and several for making off without payment.

