Chief inspector 'saddened' that police response to off-road motorcyclist incidents in Houghton Regis is 'hit and miss'

A Bedfordshire Police chief inspector is "saddened" to hear Houghton Regis residents are reporting via 101 and "it's hit and miss" whether they get a positive response to off-road motorcycle incidents.

Off-road motorcycles are causing a menace to residents and the riders can become aggressive when challenged, according to Labour Parkside Central Bedfordshire councillor Antonia Ryan.

She raised the issue with the Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye, who addressed some of her concerns and asked Dunstable-based Chief Insp Lee Haines to also reply.

Previous Operation Meteor patrol at Houghton Quarry

The chief inspector said in an email: "Houghton Regis councillors were asked to identify policing priorities and suggested drug usage and dealing in the Tithe Farm area, and the unlawful use of e-scooters."

Concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour and criminality associated with the riding of e-scooters, which councillor Ryan linked to the off-road motorcycling as well.

She was encouraged by Chief Insp Haines to attend the next priority setting meeting for the town on January 17.

"By electing community priorities, it enables the finite police resources to target the issues most important to the community," he explained.

"Once these are set, they provide your local community team the chance to access extra resources and funding. I agree with you on the impact of off-road motorcycles being used illegally.

"While we're supportive of off-road motorcycling in legal, safe and organised events, the use of these vehicles driving dangerously on roads and pavements by a minority of our community isn't acceptable.

"To combat this, Bedfordshire Police have an Operation Meteor off-road motorbike team, which targets hotspot areas across the county.

"They've recently been successfully deployed in many areas, and I've asked they review incidents in Parkside and plan deployment there."

As well as an online reporting tool for incidents, residents can call the control room on 101 or report via webchat, according to Chief Insp Haines.

"I'm saddened to hear residents are reporting on 101 and 'it's hit and miss' whether police can resource incidents involving motorcycles," he said.

"I can explain every incident is graded according to the threat, harm and risk presented. These range from calls to service from other agencies to 999 emergency calls, and most involve offences in progress.

"I acknowledge some of the reported incidents where only nuisance is caused will likely not be resourced immediately, if other higher risk incidents are outstanding.

"I'm keen for your residents' voice to be heard. There's also the combating crime working group monthly meeting, which Houghton Regis Town Council arranges.

"This meeting allocates the funding and directs the patrol patterns for our dedicated anti-social behaviour operation for Houghton Regis.

"The Operation Meteor team will dedicate activity to Parkside ward and the local team are aware of your letter," he added.

"I would point to our meeting as a way for us to redirect further resources to this issue and work together in partnership.

"You also raise the importance of officers being connected to their communities, something with which I agree.

"We've five community officers and six police community support officers dedicated to Dunstable, Houghton Regis and the surrounding areas."