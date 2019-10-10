Child rushed to hospital with serious injuries after gang fight outside Luton school

A child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a gang fight broke out outside a Luton school.

The incident took place near Ashcroft High School on Crawley Green Road yesterday (Thursday) at around 3.20pm just as children were coming home from school.

Local reports claim that two men with knives were involved in the attack, however this has not been confirmed by police.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "Officers attended reports of violence in which one young person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A further young person suffered minor injuries.

"Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody."

DS Ian Holden added: “We are aware of a white Ford Focus having been seen in the area at the time of this disorder, and would appeal for anyone who saw this vehicle or may have dash cam footage from the location to get in touch.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of the violence, which took place in broad daylight.

"We are treating this as a targeted incident and are maintaining a presence in the area for reassurance and information-gathering.”

Call us on 101 quoting the reference 299 of today’s date with any information. Alternatively, you can report via our online reporting centre, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-a-crime