News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Child taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after Luton collision

Police want to hear from witnesses
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Bedfordshire Police sign. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police sign. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire Police sign. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A child has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a collision in Luton.

Police were called just after 4pm yesterday (February 14) to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Quantock Rise in Bramingham.

The force said: “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a child, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online quoting reference 297 of February 14.”