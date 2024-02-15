Child taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after Luton collision
Police want to hear from witnesses
A child has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a collision in Luton.
Police were called just after 4pm yesterday (February 14) to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Quantock Rise in Bramingham.
The force said: “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a child, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online quoting reference 297 of February 14.”