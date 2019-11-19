Cigarettes and cash stolen during Luton robbery

Officers investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Luton are appealing for witnesses.

At around 5.15pm yesterday (Monday) two men entered the shop in Dudley Street, one of the men was armed with a weapon, believed to be a weapon.

One of the suspects guarded the door while the other one threatened staff behind the till.

The two men stole cash, phone cards and cigarettes before making off.

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce, investigating, said: “This sort of brazen criminality will not be tolerated and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“If you were in the shop at the time, or in the wider area and saw anything which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 40/66749/19.