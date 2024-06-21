Comment made about Luton mosque treated as a hate crime by police
The Luton Community Policing Team said: “We are aware of a comment made via social media toward Luton Central Mosque yesterday (Wednesday), which is being treated as a hate crime.”
Officers have been to the mosque on Westbourne Road and community officers will do “high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community”.
Luton Central Mosque has been approached for comment.
Anyone with any information or concerns is asked to call police on 101 or tell them online quoting reference 40/33695/24.
The force said: “There is no place for hate or discrimination of any kind in our county. We would always encourage people to report instances of hate crime or speech and want to assure our communities that reports of this nature are taken seriously.”