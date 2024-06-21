Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A comment made towards a mosque in Luton is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The Luton Community Policing Team said: “We are aware of a comment made via social media toward Luton Central Mosque yesterday (Wednesday), which is being treated as a hate crime.”

Officers have been to the mosque on Westbourne Road and community officers will do “high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community”.

Luton Central Mosque has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Central Mosque

Anyone with any information or concerns is asked to call police on 101 or tell them online quoting reference 40/33695/24.