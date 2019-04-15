Confrontation between 10 people led to man being stabbed and Luton street closed for over 15 hours

A section of the A6 in Luton was closed for more than 15 hours on Saturday (April 13) after a confrontation between a group of about ten people which resulted in one man being stabbed.

Police were called at 12.20am to reports of a disorder involving weapons in Barton Road.

A section of the A6 was closed

The A6 between Birdsfoot Lane and Barnfield Avenue was closed until around 3.45pm while officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

The man with stab wounds was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

Det Sgt Ryan Barnes, leading the investigation, said: “We closed part of the road to allow our Scenes of Crime Officers to attend the scene and look for any forensic opportunities. We appreciated the patience of local residents while we carried out enquiries.

“We believe around ten people were involved in an altercation, but an investigation into the full circumstances of the incident and the motive behind it is ongoing. I would ask anyone in the local area who saw or heard anything to get in touch with us, as your information could prove vital.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/21095/19.

Alternatively report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.