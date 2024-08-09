Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two fraudsters have been jailed for pretending to be police officers to con elderly victims out of thousands of pounds.

George Hill, age 31, of Clerkenwell Road in London, and Harry Caen-Reilly, age 31, of Napier Road, Ashford in Surrey, were each sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years behind bars for their crimes.

Detectives found that the pair were behind attempts to trick unsuspecting victims out of their money, in a practice typically referred to as ‘courier fraud’.

The pair targeted an 82-year-old woman in Houghton Regis, convincing her they were police officers investigating counterfeit currency, and persuading her to hand over £23,000 in cash to aid their ‘enquiries’.

Harry Caen-Reilly and George Hill. Picture: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

Across five cases linked to the pair in November 2023, they defrauded victims out of nearly £50,000 and were unsuccessful in attempts to obtain a further £100,000.

Courier fraud is the term for when fraudsters contact people and pretend to be a police officer or bank official asking for help in investigating a fake police operation.

After gaining their trust, they try to convince the victim to use their money to help with the fake investigation, and then send a courier to collect the cash.

At a Luton Crown Court hearing on August 2, both men were jailed for two years and eight months. Hill had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, and Caen-Reilly was found guilty after trial for the same offence.

Detective Constable Lisa Hunt, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Hill and Caen-Reilly went out of their way to target vulnerable people across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, defrauding several victims out of significant sums of money.

“Our dedicated teams were able to deploy quickly to apprehend them and bring both to justice, and continue to investigate any others who may be part of the same network.

“I would urge the public to be live to the fact that criminals are looking to exploit vulnerable and elderly people in particular, and encourage people to speak with loved ones about the threat.”

To report a suspected case, call 0300 123 2040. ERSOU say if you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank straight away to cancel the card.