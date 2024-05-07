Controlled explosion at Caddington house after police get tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ stored inside
Police have carried out a controlled explosion after they tipped off about ‘suspicious substances’ in a property near Luton yesterday afternoon (May 7).
The explosive ordnance disposal unit did a “small, controlled explosion” after the force was alerted to reports of a suspicious substance in a house on Hyde Road in Caddington. The police have released details about what the substance was, but reassured the public that there is not any risk to them.
One man has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.
The police said: “We don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public. However, we would encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to our officers or give us a call on 101.”