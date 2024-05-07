Controlled explosion at Caddington house after police get tip off about ‘suspicious substances’ stored inside

Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police have carried out a controlled explosion after they tipped off about ‘suspicious substances’ in a property near Luton yesterday afternoon (May 7).

The explosive ordnance disposal unit did a “small, controlled explosion” after the force was alerted to reports of a suspicious substance in a house on Hyde Road in Caddington. The police have released details about what the substance was, but reassured the public that there is not any risk to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.