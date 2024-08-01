Controlling Luton man jailed after years of domestic abuse - including "intentional strangulation"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A domestic abuser who coercively controlled his ex-partner has been jailed for five years.

Jamie Cannella, 32, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation, and actual bodily harm.

He was arrested in Luton in December 2023 after threatening his ex-partner during an altercation.

When police spoke to the victim, she disclosed a history of years of controlling behaviour which had escalated and became a regular occurrence before the relationship broke down.

Cannella, of Abbots Wood Road, Luton, was sentenced on Friday (July 26) at Luton Crown Court and handed a five-year sentence. He was also handed a restraining order.

Now, Bedfordshire Police is raising awareness of Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.

Under the scheme an individual or relevant third party such as a family member can ask the police to check whether a current partner has a violent or abusive past. If records show that an individual may be at risk of domestic abuse from a partner, the police will consider disclosing the information.

Police can also consider proactively notifying someone under the scheme if they have concerns for their safety.

Constable Gavin Green, from the force’s domestic abuse team, Emerald, said: “Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in working with officers throughout the investigation and coming forward about her years of abuse.

“In Bedfordshire we have a dedicated team, with specialist officers working alongside our partners, who will work with victims every step of the way to ensure they are supported. We remain dedicated to making our county a hostile place for perpetrators of domestic abuse.

“We know that people are living with abuse and in fear and we want to help provide them with the confidence to walk away. Whether you are experiencing abuse yourself, or you are worried for someone you know, there is always help available.

“If someone is making you feel unsafe, we are here to help when you are ready. It is never too late to report or come forward.”