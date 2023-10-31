Convict with links to Luton wanted after failing to return to open prison
Police are hunting for a wanted man after he failed to return to an open prison, and has links to Luton.
Zubaid Ashraf, 30, did not return after a two-night home leave from Sudbury open prison near Derbyshire on Sunday (October 29). He was serving a sentence for supplying cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.
He is around 5ft 9ins, of stocky build and has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard.
Anyone who has seen Ashraf, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 999 of October 29.