Convict with links to Luton wanted after failing to return to open prison

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for help to find him
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:20 GMT
Zubaid Ashraf. Picture: Derbyshire ConstabularyZubaid Ashraf. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary
Police are hunting for a wanted man after he failed to return to an open prison, and has links to Luton.

Zubaid Ashraf, 30, did not return after a two-night home leave from Sudbury open prison near Derbyshire on Sunday (October 29). He was serving a sentence for supplying cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

He is around 5ft 9ins, of stocky build and has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard.

Anyone who has seen Ashraf, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference 999 of October 29.