Coronavirus latest: Which areas of Luton have received the most vaccine coverage?

Coronavirus (stock image)

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Luton.

These figures are based on mid-2019 population estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bramingham, with 68.6% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Warden Hill, 68.2%

3) Stopsley North, 67.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Luton & Park Town, 27.9%

2) New Town, 30.9%

3) Dallow Road, 34.4%

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Luton have not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 635 out of 1,086 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 4 – meaning 42% have not been fully vaccinated.