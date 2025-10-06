Council shines spotlight on domestic abuse in Luton with ‘landmark’ campaign

A prominent month-long campaign, ‘Raising Red, Flying Green’, is to target domestic abuse in Luton and offer support to victims.

Domestic abuse will be experienced by an estimated 8,500 victims in Luton during 2025, or by the equivalent of one in 20 adults, the borough council’s health and wellbeing board was told last month.

Chief executive of Women’s Aid in Luton Gaby Price explained: “With the campaign material plastered all over Luton, we’re hoping every women who needs support is aware of it.

“We all know the symbolism of a red flag represents danger, something to be aware of or stop signs. so this was used to highlight abusive behaviour.

“We wanted to use some of the myths or stigma within the red flags calling out abusive behaviour, with the green flag counter-acting that.

“It’s a simple concept, but so striking because of the hard-hitting messages co-produced with young women. This is their voices and we tried to speak in their language.

“Initially we hope to see an increase in our helpline calls. The campaign runs until the end of October, in line with domestic abuse awareness month.

“Often Bedfordshire Police is the first point of support and it’s doing an amazing job. Many are directed to a helpline and need refuge provision. That’s where we come in, as our main core work is providing refuge accommodation for survivors.

“We’re a women-based organisation, but I want to make clear if a man contacts us we’ll offer support as well and signpost individuals to other specific help services.

“We’ve not enough refuge spaces. We’ve just celebrated our 50th anniversary last year. We shouldn’t be needed after all this time, but sadly that need isn’t going away.”

Labour Luton North MP Sarah Owen said: “There was stigma around the subject and people may have discussed the headlines, rather than what real domestic abuse looks like for so many people in Luton and across the country.

“This campaign is about the breadth and depth of the conversation actually reflecting the true picture so many victims are facing. It’s about people accepting and realising what they’re hearing and experiencing is actually not okay.

“As chair of the women and inequalities committee, there’s been a real change of priority. This government wants to halve violence against women and girls during the next few years.

“That’s the first time we’ve heard that as a government strategy and priority. From these statistics and the experiences I hear that come into my surgery, we know this is a real crisis for women’s safety.

“Domestic abuse affects so many people, men and women. More can be done always, but there’s been additional funding. We want to ensure that money reaches the places and people who need it the most.”

Labour Leagrave councillor Maria Lovell described it as “a landmark” event, saying: “Domestic abuse is something which is taken very seriously and which we want to drastically reduce in our town, as well as nationally.

“I don’t believe it’s worse here than elsewhere. Funding is a big issue. The government has promised to do that. We’re still knocking on the doors of Westminster for more money, which is crucial to what we can deliver.

“We’re pacesetters and don’t shy away from our problems. We tackle them head on and find solutions to them.”