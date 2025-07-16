Court of appeal rules on whether Luton triple murderer Nicholas Prosper will have sentenced increased to 'whole life'

The Court of Appeal hears the case

The Court of Appeal has ruled on the Solicitor General’s call for a Luton murderer’s sentence to be increased to ‘whole life’.

Lucy Rigby KC had referred the sentence of Nicholas Prosper, who killed his mother, brother and sister, to the court stating it was 'unduly lenient', and saying that he “ought to have received a whole life order”.

But the court, presided over by the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Wall, disagreed – rejecting the call to increase to a ‘whole life’ term.

Prosper was sentenced to life with a minimum of 49 years in prison for the murder of his mother Juliana Falcon and siblings Giselle and Kyle Prosper. The sentence means he cannot be considered for release until he is almost 68 years old – and “may never be released”.

He had also planned to carry out a shooting at a primary school, to kill 30 young children.

Addressing the court, Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said that a whole life sentence was a “sentence of last resort”.

She said: “Appalling though these crimes are, we are not persuaded that anything less than a whole life order was unduly lenient.”

Referring to the sentence imposed by Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, she added: “It is a sentence that requires a youth of 18, which he was at the time of his arrest, to remain in custody until he is in his late 60s and one which might result in him never being released.”

She also referred to his undiagnosed autism, saying: “Whilst not necessarily reducing culpability his abnormality of mind had caused significant emotional and behavioural difficulties from the age of 16.”

She added that no sentence could ever reflect the value of lives lost, and extended her sympathies to the family.

During the hearing, the defence counsel for Prosper, David Bentley, said the 19-year-old “clearly had an undiagnosed neurological condition" which played a part in his crimes and led him down an “internet wormhole” where he became obsessed with killings, rape and paedophilia.

However, he said his comments were “not intended to play down the seriousness” and acknowledged that had he been over 21, it would have been “difficult to argue against a whole life order” for Prosper.

Prosecution counsel Tom Little KC had told the court that the Solicitor General’s opinion was that the case “plainly crosses the extremely high seriousness threshold”.

He added: “It was done as an intended precursor to the long held intention to kill many young children aged four or five with the use of a firearm.

“It was done in our submission to achieve national and international notoriety. That is extremely unusual. That would normally only apply to perhaps say, a terrorist type of murder. And the intended offending can only have been meant to but would certainly create the risk at least of inspiring others to match it and even outdo it.”

But when questioned whether the judge had “completely ignored the offender's autism” he said: “She plainly did not either take it into account at all or give it significant weight in the balance. If the court concludes that was another factor to be taken into account then of course the court is entitled to do that."

The court also heard that Prosper had psychopathic traits – a lack of empathy and remorse or guilt. But Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr told the court a medical report had said he had not committed his crimes because of a lack of judgement, but through a desire for infamy.

Nicholas Prosper watched court proceedings via a video link from HMP Belmarsh.

The court heard that his behaviour in prison had been ‘stable’, with a good level of conduct and no adjudications. It added that while he had produced drawings relating to the crimes, he was engaging with the in-reach team, which provides mental health support.