Cousins sentenced after police find 250 cannabis plants in Luton house

Two cousins have been sentenced to time in a young offenders’ institute after police found them inside a property with 250 cannabis plants.

Alket Pajo, 20, and Pajo Pajo, 19, both of no fixed address, were each sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) to 18 months detention.

Alket Pajo (left) and Pajo Pajo (right

Police executed a warrant at a property in Tameton Close, Luton, in March this year.

As officers forced entry to the property, they found white bags of soil in the hallway stacked up to the ceiling, excessive lighting and doorways covered by plastic sheeting.

The cousins were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and taken into custody for questioning.

During the search, officers found 250 cannabis plants at various stages of growth throughout the property, and a sophisticated electrical installation to support the equipment required for cultivation.

Police found bags of soil

Detective Constable Mark Amey said: “We should never underestimate the harm and misery that drugs cause in our communities.

“Drug related criminality, and those involved in their manufacture and supply, will never be welcome in our county and we are committed to disrupting activity.”

Anyone who has information about drug related activity in their area is asked to report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.