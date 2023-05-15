Crackdown on knife crime as Bedfordshire Police amnesty aims to get weapons off the streets

A week-long amnesty aimed at getting weapons off of Bedfordshire streets has begun today.

Bedfordshire Police will be carrying out weapons sweeps to retrieve stashed or discarded knives as well as urging people to turn in their blades or other dangerous weapons.

National police campaign Operation Sceptre will also include police working with schools to highlight the dangers of knife crime and retailers to make sure knives don’t end up in the hands of underaged buyers.

Just some of the weapons recovered in Bedfordshire

Last year, more than 4,100 weapons were handed into the force’s 11 weapons bins across the county – the highest number on record.

Detective Inspector Liz Spurling, who leads Bedfordshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Tactical Team & Community Enforcement Team, said: “Though we are pleased to report a 14 per cent decrease in recorded knife-related incidents, in recent weeks we have seen knife crime continue to devastate families and communities in our county and we simply can not allow for such activity on our streets.

“This is why I am speaking directly to anyone that carries a knife and calling on you to take part in this week’s amnesty and surrender your weapons. If your friend is someone that carries a knife, urge them to use one of our knife bins to hand the weapon in. You do have a choice, and by deciding not to carry a blade you can avoid the lifelong consequences associated with knife crime.

“We are committed to ensure our county is a safe and welcoming place for all communities, but we are asking local residents to support us in our efforts to create a knife free Bedfordshire.”

Where you can find weapons bins in Bedfordshire

Police say recorded incidents of serious violence also fell by 31 per cent March this year compared to the previous year, following the increase of proactive patrols and support from partner agencies.

Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit has also invested almost £400,000 into 24 different programmes and projects across the county to tackle knife crime, criminal exploitation and provide opportunities for young people.