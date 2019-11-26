Crimestoppers offers £5k reward for information on Luton gang who shot man in chest

Crimestoppers is appealing for information over a recent shooting in Luton with the offer of a £5,000 reward.

Shots were fired on Friday, November 8, just after 11pm directly into a parked car in Flint Close by a group of men who had deliberately covered their faces to shield their identity.

Flint Close, Luton

The victim was left with serious injuries after being shot in the chest and rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He lost at least 4 pints of blood, and although is now stabilising, his condition remains critical.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible OR for the recovery of the firearms used in this attack.

Annabelle Goodenough, regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “This was clearly premeditated and targeted and a worrying development. Local people in Luton care about safe communities and this incident is a real concern.

“We know there will be someone, maybe a number of people, who know exactly who carried out this shooting on a residential street in the late evening. You may want to do the right thing, but fear speaking up and telling the authorities what you know.

"Please remember, Crimestoppers is a charity, independent, and supports people and communities to speak up about crime whilst staying 100% anonymous. You do have options and can still safely do the right thing.

“In over 31 years, our charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information over the years.

"We recognise that you may feel unable to come forward openly because of fear of reprisals or revenge, or for cultural reasons or split loyalties. However, you may know something about it and want to speak up.

“I urge you to contact Crimestoppers charity today and tell us what you know. Please call 0800 555 111 or use our simple anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. We can’t trace calls or IP addresses.

"We don’t judge. We just listen. Just tell us what you know and you’re done."

In order to claim the reward, Crimestoppers states information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify if information is passed directly to Crimestoppers’ on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.