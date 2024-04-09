Cyclist in his 60s involved in collision on main road near Luton has died

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A cyclist in his 60s who suffered serious injuries in a collision on a main road near Luton Saturday has died.

Police confirmed that the man, who has yet to be named, died on Monday after being taken to hospital following the collision on the A6, Luton Road, close to the Barton-le-Clay slip road.

Investigators from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit have now reviewed the circumstances, and the incident is now being treated as a single vehicle collision. The man initially arrested in relation to this incident has since been released with no further action.

Police are continuing to appeal for more information.

Sergeant James Carmichael said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it to please get in touch.

”We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured any footage on a dashcam.”