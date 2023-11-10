Cyclist in his 60s left with 'serious injuries' after collision with van near Dunstable
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cyclist has been left with “serious injuries” after a collision with a white van near Dunstable this week.
The collision happened on Tuesday (November 7) at around 4.10pm on the A5183 Watling Street between Markyate and Dunstable. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment.One man was arrested, but he was later bailed pending further enquiries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses. PC Pete Hoddy from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information which can help our enquiries.”Anyone with any information can contact police here or by calling 101 and quoting reference 40/60526/23.