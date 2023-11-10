Cyclist in his 60s left with 'serious injuries' after collision with van near Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist has been left with “serious injuries” after a collision with a white van near Dunstable this week.

The collision happened on Tuesday (November 7) at around 4.10pm on the A5183 Watling Street between Markyate and Dunstable. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment.One man was arrested, but he was later bailed pending further enquiries.

