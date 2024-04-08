Cyclist seriously injured after collision with car on main road near Luton
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on a main road on the outskirts of Luton between between Streatley and Barton-le-Clay.
On Saturday, April 6, emergency services were called just before 11am after a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist in the A6, Luton Road – close to the Barton-le-Clay slip road.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition. While another man, also in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Sergeant James Carmichael said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it to please get in touch.
”We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured any footage on a dashcam.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online here or by calling 101 quoting Operation Dacron.