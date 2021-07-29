'Dangerous driver' reported in Luton after elderly cyclist injured
Police are investigating a report of dangerous driving after an elderly cyclist was left injured in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:50 pm
The man, aged in his 70s, was cycling on Limbury Road when a collision occurred with a car.
A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 4.10pm yesterday (Wednesday) to a report that a car and a bicycle were involved in a collision in Limbury Road, Luton.
"A man in his 70s sustained slight injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The driver of the car was reported for dangerous driving.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 287 of 28 July."