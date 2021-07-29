'Dangerous driver' reported in Luton after elderly cyclist injured

Police

The man, aged in his 70s, was cycling on Limbury Road when a collision occurred with a car.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 4.10pm yesterday (Wednesday) to a report that a car and a bicycle were involved in a collision in Limbury Road, Luton.

"A man in his 70s sustained slight injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the car was reported for dangerous driving.