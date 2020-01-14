'Dangerous' Luton man jailed 27 years for shooting stranger in chest in random attack

A "dangerous" thug from Luton has been jailed for 27-and-a-half-years for attempted murder after he shot a man in the chest in an unprovoked attack.

Justice McCann, 22, of Ravenhill Way, was jailed today (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court for 22 and a half years, with an extended five years on licence.

Justice McCann in custody (left) and captured on CCTV (right)

In October, McCann pleaded guilty to five charges including attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On sentencing, Judge Mark Bishop told McCann: “Because of your repeated criminality and previous convictions I believe you are dangerous, which is why you have got such a lengthy sentence.

“It was by chance and by the skill of the doctors you didn’t kill the victim in this case.”

The shocking incident took place on August 10 last year. Just before midnight, police received reports that a gun had been fired at a passing vehicle in Albert Road, Luton.

The incident was captured on CCTV and showed McCann running after the car and firing a gun. He was seen wearing khaki tracksuit bottoms and a khaki tracksuit top, with a black bag across his shoulder.

Around 15 minutes after the first incident, police received a call reporting that a man had been shot in the chest outside shops in New Town Street, around the corner from Albert Street.

The man was taken to hospital, where he received further treatment. The shot narrowly missed the victim's heart and he sustained injuries which will affect him for the rest of his life.

McCann also threw a glass bottle at a man sitting in a car in New Town Street, ordering him to hand over his keys and get out of the car.

However, by that point police were on the scene, in response to reports of violence in the street and McCann fled the scene.

The police officer and police dog who had been deployed to the area searched a nearby alleyway, and found a black firearm. CCTV that was later recovered showing someone going down the alleyway and bending down in the area where the gun was found.

McCann’s DNA was recovered from the weapon after it was forensically examined, while fingerprints found on the car where the driver was threatened were matched to McCann’s left palm

A fourth person also gave a statement to police saying she had been walking with a friend on Seymour Street, when a man pointed a gun at them both. Her description of the offender led police to believe it was also McCann.

After two officers identified McCann as the person in the CCTV footage from both shootings.

On August 14, McCann was arrested at an address in Luton. A search of the property revealed a quantity of cannabis, a revolver and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also recovered khaki tracksuit bottoms, a matching hoodie and a black ‘man bag’ – all matching the outfit McCann was seen wearing in the CCTV of the incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “I am pleased that this dangerous and violent individual is now behind bars. I hope the sentence received by McCann shows others that there are consequences for anyone who uses a weapon to either harm or threaten another person.

“The victim of the shooting thankfully survived his injuries, but the incident had a huge impact on him. I hope that now he is able to begin rebuilding his life knowing that his attacker is behind bars, and that the other people who McCann threatened feel safe again.

“Both of these forensic matches were delivered quickly through a specialist fast track system that Bedfordshire Police has paid for through a Home Office grant to tackle serious youth violence

“The use of firearms on our streets won’t be tolerated, and our Boson team is dedicated to tackling this kind of crime. We run regular proactive patrols across the county to target those involved in this type of criminality, and those will continue to run for the foreseeable future with support from other teams like firearms, roads policing and our response officers.”

The judge ordered the £600 confiscated by police to be paid directly to the victim as compensation for the life changing injuries he sustained.

Anyone with information to help tackle this type of criminality, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.