Dangerous Luton 'predator' raped woman in her own home after pretending to be a good Samaritan

Saikou Jabang. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A Luton man who raped a woman in her own home has been jailed.

Saikou Jabang, 42, had pretended he was walking his victim home for her safety, after approaching her in the early hours of Saturday, August 11 2024.

Following a five-day trial at Luton Crown Court in March, Jabang, of Dumfries Street, Luton, was found guilty of rape and was sentenced on Friday, May 2 to eight years and four months behind bars.

Her Honour Judge Dhaliwal-Thomas described the effects of what Jabang did to the victim as “devastating”.

His victim said in an impact statement: “This horrific attack has affected every part of my day-to-day life. I do not feel comfortable walking alone anymore outside and I constantly fear for my safety. I have never felt so vulnerable.”

Jabang had been caught after being picked up on CCTV.

Detective Constable Edward Mitchell, from Bedfordshire Police’s RASSO team, said: “Jabang was a dangerous predator who preyed on a vulnerable woman he saw on the street.

“The victim in this case has showed enormous courage to come forward and speak to officers immediately and throughout the case, to help ensure Jabang was brought to justice for his crime.

“Women deserve to feel safe in all public spaces, any time of day or night and we are committed to continuing to tackle male violence against women and girls across our county.

“Predators like Jabang who act in this kind of appalling way will be relentlessly pursued by our officers and put where they deserve to be – behind bars.

“We have several specially trained victim engagement officers who work closely with victims, supporting them throughout the investigation and justice process, as well as helping them to move forward and recover.”

Jabang also received a further eight months to run concurrently after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation in relation to assuming someone else’s identity, in an unconnected offence.