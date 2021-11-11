‘Dangerous’ teenage boy who raped, assaulted, drugged and threatened young victims in Luton and Hitchin jailed for 10 years

A teenage boy who raped three young people in Luton and Hitchin has been jailed for 10 years.

The boy, who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, was just 15 when he carried out the attacks, in which he also threatened, assaulted and drugged his victims.

The first attack was in February 2019, when he raped a teenage boy at knifepoint in a park in Hitchin. Six months later, in August, he attacked a 13-year-old girl in his bedroom after giving her drugs and assaulting her.

Crime news

Then in October 2019, he was with an 18-year-old girl in a woodland area of Luton. When she refused to have intercourse with him, he threatened to smash a wine bottle over her head before raping her.

The teenager was found guilty of six counts of rape and one charge of actual bodily harm earlier this year.

On Thursday (November 4) he appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court via video link.

He must serve two thirds of his 10-year sentence before being considered for parole. Upon his release he will be subject to an extended licence period of five years.

He is also subject to three restraining orders, which ban the offender from ever contacting his victims. His name will be added to the sex offenders register for life.

At sentencing, the judge deemed him to be “dangerous”.

Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team (RASSO) worked in partnership with Hertfordshire Constabulary on the complex investigation.

DC Lesley Horton, who led the Bedfordshire investigation, said: “This offender was a dangerous sexual predator who targeted his victims and used threatening behaviour and weapons to carry out his attacks.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victims for coming forward and reporting what they had been subject to. Their support and bravery throughout the investigation and trial was brilliant, and their determination for justice never wavered.

“We can never change what happened to the victims, but being able to call those victims and tell them that he was found guilty, that they were believed and giving them the justice they deserve, is a wonderful feeling.

“No will always mean no, regardless of whether you know someone, if they refuse to give consent or withdraw consent. If you take advantage of someone in this way, we will investigate and bring you to justice.

“If you have ever been in a situation where you have not given consent, then please report it – we will listen, believe you and support you.

“We have specially trained officers and partners who will be with you every step of the way.”