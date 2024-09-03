Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police have asked the public for footage and information following a collision in Luton last week.

The force are looking for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a Black Volkswagen in Dallow Road on Wednesday (August 28) at around 11pm.

PC Rebecca Aldred said: “This collision could have resulted in several injuries to members of the public and the driver himself.

“We are keen for anyone who has any dash cam footage either before or during the incident to please contact us.

“It would be great to speak anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference number 478 of August 28.