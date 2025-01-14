Daughter pays tribute to "loving and caring" dad stabbed to death in Luton
The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death in Luton has paid tribute to her “loving and caring” dad.
Martin Sullivan, 63, died in hospital after being stabbed in Highbury Road at around 11.05pm on Wednesday (January 8).
His daughter said: “My dad was a very loving and caring person who would help anyone. He will be very much missed by all his friends and family. He’ll never be forgotten.”
Abul Kasim, 25, and of Perrysfield Road, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, was arrested on Sunday (January 12) and was charged with murder yesterday (Monday).
He has been remanded into custody ahead of a court hearing at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.