Delayed start for Challney Boys students this morning following fatal stabbing of a boy near Luton school yesterday

Students at Challney Boys School in Luton wlll have a delayed start to the day this morning (Wednesday) following the fatal stabbing of a boy which took place near their premises yesterday.

As we reported previously, the incident happened at around 4pm in Stoneygate Road. The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was sadly pronounced dead just after 6pm. Two arrests have been made.

Police closed off the street following the incident and it remains closed this morning.

Stoneygate Road Photo:Google

A statement on the Challney Boys website from headteacher Daniel Connor said: "Please note that Stoneygate Road will be closed to all traffic between Dunstable Road and Wellgate Road in the morning. This will cause serious congestion and school will therefore not start until 9.40am.

"Please engage with the following key points:

"Your child should not come to school until 9:40 am Wednesday, 9 June 2021.

"Your child should not report to their normal school entrance, but should report to the Girl's school entrance on Addington Way from where staff will escort him to the boys school. This is because the main school entrance will not be accessible.

"Year 11 are not required to come into school and should remain at home