Derelict pub in Caddington deliberately set on fire at the weekend

Fire crews tackled a blaze inside an derelict pub in Caddington after the building was deliberately set on fire at the weekend.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Cricketers, in Manor Road, at 9.38pm on Saturday (January 18).

The crews from Luton and Dunstable wore breathing apparatus as they used an aerial platform from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service as the fire spread from the first floor to the roof.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until the early hours to monitor the site using a thermal imaging camera.

The fire service said: “A joint fire investigation by BFRS and Bedfordshire Police concluded it was deliberate.”

Bedfordshire Police have been approached for comment.