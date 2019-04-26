Devastated family pay tribute to Luton man murdered in Mangrove Road

The family of a man who died in Luton have paid tribute to him as detectives continue their murder investigation.

John Stanley, 52, from Luton, died after suffering serious head injuries outside an address in Mangrove Road on Wednesday morning (April 24).

John Stanley

One man remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Mr Stanley’s wife said: “John was a kind hearted, friendly and outgoing man who spent his whole life in Luton.

“We are devastated by his loss and would ask for privacy at this time.”

Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men in Mangrove Road at around 6.15am on Wednesday.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU) are now leading the murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with John’s family and specially trained officers are working with them and offering support.

“We are working extremely hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we’re continuing to appeal for information from the public so if you know something that could assist us please do get in touch.

“We understand this may be a worrying time for the community and we will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area. If you do have any concerns we would encourage you to speak to our officers.”

A second man arrested in connection with the incident has been released from custody and continues to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DI Waite on 101 quoting Operation Pirelli.

You can also visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org