Did racers cause fatal Luton collision?

Witnesses to a fatal road collision in Luton on Monday claim the BMW involved was racing.

Police are hunting for three men who fled the scene after the crash which led to the death of a man in his 70s.

The pedestrian was involved in the collision with a blue BMW on Dunstable Road, close to Derby Road near to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital on Monday afternoon.

He died later in hospital.

One man who said he saw the incident said he believed the BMW was racing another car and hit the pedestrian on the pavement. “I never want to see anything so tragic again! And then they bolted! I’m amazed the car didn’t plough through someone’s house,” he said.

Three men in the BMW fled the scene, two believed to be on foot and one who is believed to have been picked up by a white Toyota.

Police are appealing for information of their whereabouts.

The driver, described as an Asian male in his 20s, of chunky build, with short dark hair and wearing a dark tracksuit, left the scene in the white Toyota.

A passenger from the BMW, described as an Asian male in his 20s, of skinny build and wearing a lighter coloured tracksuit, left the scene on foot.

A third person also fled the scene from the BMW.

The Junction 11 northbound exit slip road from the M1 was closed for most of the day on Monday while the police investigation continued.

Inspector Jamie Langwith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at such a tragic time.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or remembers seeing either a blue BMW or white Toyota at this time, to get in touch with us as soon as they can.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101, quoting reference 202 of October 29.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.