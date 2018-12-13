Did you see Luton flasher?

A hunt is on after a man was seen indecently exposing himself in Luton on Tuesday.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

At around 6pm, a man in a high-visibility jacket was seen outside the casino on the corner of Park Street West exposing himself to a woman leaving the University of Bedfordshire site.

The offender is described as white, 5’10” and of medium build. In addition to the high-vis coat, he is thought to have been wearing a blue top with the hood up underneath.

PC Craig Pearce, investigating, said: “It’s entirely inappropriate for someone to think it’s acceptable to expose themselves to unassuming members of the public, and we would be grateful for anyone in the area who could help us locate the man.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 40/43606/18, or visit the force’s website.