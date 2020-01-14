Disabled woman thrown off scooter and pinned to ground by thugs in terrifying Dunstable robbery

A disabled woman was pulled from her scooter and pinned to the ground by thugs in a terrifying robbery in Dunstable.

At around 2.15pm on Saturday, January 4, the victim was travelling through Vernon Place, when she stopped between ASDA and The Quadrant to answer her mobile phone.

Vernon Place

She was approached from behind by two men who threw her off the mobility scooter, pinned her to the ground and robbed her of £1,000

The offenders are described as black men - the first man was 5”6’, skinny, with fuzzy, dyed ginger hair. He had a large scar on the left side of his face under his eye. He was wearing an African style multi-coloured top with a cannabis leaf design on the front, and grey cargo shorts.

The other was described as medium build, 5”6’, with fuzzy, black hair. He was wearing a ripped blue shirt and scruffy blue jeans.

DC Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “This was a particularly nasty robbery, targeting a woman with mobility issues.

"We really want to find the offenders involved and are certain someone must have seen something, as it took place on a busy Saturday afternoon, close to the main shopping area in Dunstable.

“Please contact us if you witnessed anything, or have any information about those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 40/730/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.