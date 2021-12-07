Disappearance in Luton of former Polish professional footballer now being treated as murder case

Detectives say they are now treating the disappearance of a Luton man as a murder case as they renew their appeal for information three years on.

Kamil Biecke, 34, was last seen on the morning of December 8, 2018, on Shaftesbury Road in Luton.

Six days later his disappearance was reported by his estranged wife from Poland, following concerns she had not been able to reach him.

Kamil Biecke

Over the last three years, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has carried out extensive enquires to locate Kamil but officers say his disappearance is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Further enquiries were made last month at an address in Bedfordshire and the investigation is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, leading the investigation, said: “We still strongly believe the answers lay within our local community and we urge anyone to come forward if they have any information.

“Over the last three years we have worked tirelessly to locate Kamil, and we will not give up until we have answers.

“We are issuing this further appeal for any information at all which will help us understand what happened to Kamil on that day in December 2018, or the days leading up to his disappearance.

“Any information reported to us will be treated with the utmost confidence. If you know something, please come forward, even the smallest piece of information can help with our investigation.”

Polish-born Kamil is a former professional footballer, last playing for Baltyk Gdynia in his home country in 2013.

He moved to the UK in 2016, where detectives have established he was involved in drug-related activity, and was believed to have gambling debts. He also had links to Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes, as well as Scotland.

Anyone who has any information is urged to report it as soon as possible. Any details, however small or seemingly irrelevant, can be used to help police build up a picture of the case.