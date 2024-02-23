'Disgust' after huge pile of rotting meat found in Luton street
Luton people have voiced their disgust after finding a huge pile of rotting meat dumped in the town.
Christine Williams came across a the meat and offcuts on Gayton Close and Liddle Close, and says bags and boxes of similar waste have appeared in the area regularly for the past six weeks.
She said: “It’s disgusting. It just makes me feel absolutely sick. Revolting is the word.”
"There’s a little grass area in between [the roads]. When it's dumped on there, it's been dumped in bags.”
She has called on Luton Borough Council to install CCTV cameras to catch the culprits. In a statement, the council said: “Luton Council is aware of this criminal act of dumping raw food waste within Liddle Close and Gayton Close.
“We take all criminal activity extremely seriously. Our enforcement team has begun an investigation and where we find evidence we will take action to prosecute the perpetrators.
“To ensure public health, the council’s street cleansing team has removed this dumped raw food waste and sanitised the location.”
Christine worries that if this trend continues, vermin will be attracted to the streets. She explained: “It’s foxes and it's rats. And if you get rats, it takes ages to get rid of them.”
She added: “All I want them to do, is not do it. And dispose of it properly. Why not give it to the farms so they can feed it to the animals, like the pigs?”