Taulant Celaj. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

A man from Houghton Regis has been jailed for 20 months after admitting to cannabis and knife offences at Northampton Crown Court.

On April 30, 31-year-old Taulant Celaj was stopped by police while driving a van on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton, after reports the vehicle had been used in a suspected burglary.

Officers discovered a cannabis factory inside the property that had been reportedly broken into in Kettering. More than 80 plants were found at the Princes Street property. There was evidence that cannabis had been recently harvested from one of the rooms, with remnants of the plants found on the stairwell.

Soon afterwards, officers stopped the van on the A43 and found Celaj sitting in the driver’s seat. He was found to be disqualified from driving and had no insurance. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, police searched the van and found cannabis plants, a ‘Rambo-style’ knife and a machete.

Celaj was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug – cannabis, two counts of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court in May, Celaj of Aylesbury Drive, Houghton Regis, pleaded not guilty to the string of offences. His case was sent to the crown court for trial by jury. Celaj changed his plea and on September 11, at Northampton Crown Court he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – cannabis.

He received five months to run consecutively for the possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and nine points on his licence for the traffic offences.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Ray Anderson, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank those who called us to report the suspected burglary taking place, which led to the discovery of this cannabis factory.