Disqualified driver jailed for seriously injuring woman in Dunstable crash

A disqualified driver has been put behind bars for leaving a woman seriously injured after crashing into her in Dunstable.

William Horley, 29, swerved his car across Totternhoe Road in Dunstable on July 27, crashing into another car head-on.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman, is still in constant pain over a year later after fracturing her breastbone and spine.

Instead of waiting or trying to help, Horley, of no fixed address, walked away and was spotted being picked up by another car.

He was traced through his DNA after leaving a patch of blood on an airbag in his car. He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst driving when disqualified, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a collision, and failing to report a collision.

At Huntingdon Crown Court today (Friday, August 22), Horley was jailed for three and a half years.

He was disqualified from driving for a further 69 months and will have to take an extended driving test to get a licence again in the future.

The judge hearing the case described Horley as having “an appalling record of anti-social driving.”

Detective Constable Pete Hoddy said: “Horley has a disgraceful driving record and I am pleased that he’s been given a sentence which will keep him behind bars and off the roads.

“We will not tolerate dangerous or disqualified drivers on Bedfordshire’s roads, and we will continue tirelessly to pursue offenders, particularly when they have tried to escape the consequences of their actions.”