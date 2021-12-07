Do you recognise any of these stolen items taken in burglaries across Bedfordshire?
Police are putting out an appeal to reunite the pieces with their owners
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:47 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:48 am
Bedfordshire Police have released pictures of items recovered from a series of burglaries across the county.
A watch and jewellery were recovered from a vehicle and police believe they were stolen.
If you recognise any of the items, call police on 101 quoting ref 40/AD/17335/21 or report it online