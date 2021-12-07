Do you recognise any of these stolen items taken in burglaries across Bedfordshire?

Police are putting out an appeal to reunite the pieces with their owners

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:47 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:48 am

Bedfordshire Police have released pictures of items recovered from a series of burglaries across the county.

A watch and jewellery were recovered from a vehicle and police believe they were stolen.

If you recognise any of the items, call police on 101 quoting ref 40/AD/17335/21 or report it online

A watch recovered from a burglary
A brooch recovered from a burglary