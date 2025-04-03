Domestic abuse advisor to work in Bedfordshire Police control room as part of pilot scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire Police is one of the first five forces to pilot Raneem’s Law, a meeting heard.

The initiative was established in memory of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem, who were murdered by Raneem’s ex-husband in August 2018, after reports were made to police relating to her safety.

This pilot will provide an independent domestic abuse adviser within the force control room.

The Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel (April 1) heard that this will provide expert advice, specialist support and work to identify missed opportunities to properly safeguard victims of domestic abuse (DA).

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

But the police and crime commissioner, John Tizard, pointed out that they are not in the control room 24/7.

Deputy police and crime commissioner (DPCC) Umme Ali said the advisers will not be taking calls.

“They’ll be listening to calls and finding out what people are saying in response to calls around domestic violence,” she said.

“They’ll be looking at the risk assessments that the force control room staff are filling in and seeing how effective they are.”

Independent panel member Dr Fiona Factor asked what would be seen as a success for the pilot and how it would be evaluated.

The DPCC said: “Ideally, what we would like to see from that is force control room staff better equipped to handle the DA calls by themselves.

“So the response that domestic abuse victims get [means] they can say they feel like they’ve been heard.

“And, of course, ultimately so we can prevent any further deaths like what happened to Raneem.”

The PCC added that this is a Home Office pilot and it will be doing the evaluation.

But he felt that it would be expanded to other police forces.

DPCC Ali Umme said Stage One of the Police and Crime Plan included the need for independent domestic abuse advisers.

“And it’s happened, so we’re very, very proud of that,” she said.

Support is available for those affected by domestic abuse via the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger always dial 999. For non-emergencies report online or call Police on 101.