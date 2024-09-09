An elderly woman has had £300 stolen from her home in Luton during a distraction burglary.

A doorstep caller had come to the victim’s house and sold a torch to her. He returned to ask to use the toilet. After he left, she noticed her bedroom door was open and cash was missing.

The offender is in his 40s, 6ft, stocky with dark hair and was carrying a large black bag.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We have increased patrols in the area and would encourage people to report suspicious behaviour via 101 or our webchat on the Beds Police website.”

The force has issued the following advice: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions about anyone at your door – genuine callers won’t mind. Always remember 'if in doubt, keep them out'.”

The police have advised that residents use their door viewers to see who is at their door, and use the chain before opening the door.

People are told to always ask for ID and check with the company they are representing before letting someone inside the property.

The force said: “Use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this. ii you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there. For pre-planned appointments with utility companies, a password scheme can be set up.”